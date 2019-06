Brownsville, Texas– Police are offering a 1500-dollar-reward for information leading to a woman’s arrest.

41-year-old Adelaida Ramirez Lord has eight active arrest warrants. Six of those for forgery and two for fraudulent use of identifying information.

Anyone with information regarding Lord’s whereabouts is asked to call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 546-8477. Should your tip lead to an arrest, apprehension or prevention of a crime, you may be eligible for a cash reward up to 1,000 Dollars.