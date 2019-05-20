Brownsville Woman Wanted In Connection To Theft Case

Authorities say the suspect is wanted in connection to a theft that took place on the 1300 block of Boca Chica Boulevard on May 9. Anyone with information on the woman’s identity or whereabouts is asked to report it to Brownsville Crime Stoppers at 546-8477. Should your tip lead to an arrest, apprehension or prevention of a crime, you may be eligible for a cash reward up to 1,000 Dollars. Calls remain anonymous and information leading to her arrest could earn you a cash reward.

In Brownsville, police are looking to identify a woman involved in a theft.

Brownsville Crime Stoppers primary purpose is to obtain information on wanted, persons, crimes, and criminal activity. In turn the program provides rewards for anonymous cooperation.

All calls are kept confidential. If you have any information on a crime or a wanted fugitive, call Brownsville Crime Stoppers at (956) 546-8477.