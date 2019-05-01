Brownsville Vintage Day & Fire Truck Unveiling

The City of Brownsville in partnership with the Brownsville Historical Association invites the community to attend Brownsville Vintage Day to be held Saturday, May 4, 2019, from 3 to 9 p.m. at Market Square, 1150 Market Square Street in Brownsville, Texas.

The Brownsville Vintage Day is a free family entertainment event featuring all things vintage in the heart of Downtown Brownsville, the Historic Market Square. Brownsville Vintage Day kicks off the celebration for May as National Preservation Month.

Brownsville Vintage day will feature live music, vintage fashion shows, classic cars, antique fire engines, antiques, furnishings art and artisans works, food vendors and more.

The Brownsville Fire Department will unveil a beautifully restored 1926 American La France Type 31 Ladder Truck at 5 p.m.