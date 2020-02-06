Brownsville, Texas– The Mayor gave his state of the city address for the purpose of sharing 2019 Awards and new projects coming in 2020. A 4.69% decrease in crime was reported at the local level. Giving the city a classification that places Brownsville as a second-most secure and historic City in the state of Texas.

“BTX future events are trying to engage the community and the media on telling the story Brownsville. What it is that we’re doing… What we’ve accomplished up to this point with the new commission/administration… and what we have planned for the future. We are here to answer questions and hear ideas.” Trey Mendez – Brownsville Mayor

According to Mayor Mendez, future projects include expanding downtown Brownsville by supporting local businesses and organizing community events like concerts in art expositions to attract people from different parts of the state and the nation.

