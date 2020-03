Mercedes, Texas– A police officer from the Brownsville School District was arrested and charged with indecent exposure.

According to witness statements, 24-year-old Mark Anthony Mayor was arrested on Tuesday after he was caught masturbating in a locker room of an outlet store located in that city.

Mayor, received a bail of $ 10,000 and has been sent to the Hidalgo County jail.

