The Brownsville Public Utilities Board (BPUB) is asking residents to conserve energy for the rest of the workweek.

This is due to the high demand from record-setting heat this summer, customers are urged to conserve energy from 2 P.M. to 7 P.M. this Thursday, September 5 and Friday, September 6 to avoid overloading powerlines.

Electricity can be saved by turning off unnecessary lights and not doing laundry during these hours.

For more information, you can visit the public utilities board website at www.brownsville-pub.com.

