Brownsville police are looking to identify a man in connection to a theft.



According to authorities, the man broke into a business located at the 300 block of east Morrison Road on March 31.

The suspect was last seen leaving the location in a green Chevrolet SUV.

Anyone with information on the identity or whereabouts of this subject is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 546-8477. Should your tip lead to an arrest, apprehension or prevention of a crime, you may be eligible for a cash reward up to 1,000 Dollars.

