Brownsville, Texas– The police department needs the community’s help in locating a suspect

28-year-old Jesus Quiroz has an active warrant out for his arrest in connection to a theft. If you know of Quiroz’s whereabouts you can call anonymously to the Brownsville crime stoppers hotline at 546-8477. Should your tip lead to an arrest, apprehension or prevention of a crime, you may be eligible for a cash reward up to 1,000 Dollars.

If the information provided leads to an arrest you may be eligible for a cash reward.

