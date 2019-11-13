Brownsville, Texas — Police are working on identify two suspects wanted for an aggravated robbery.

The theft happened at a local business on the 1400 block of international boulevard earlier this month.

If you recognize any of these individuals or know of their whereabouts you are urged to call the CrimeStoppers hotline at 956-546-8477. Should your tip lead to an arrest, apprehension or prevention of a crime, you may be eligible for a cash reward up to 1,000 Dollars.

The information you provide could lead to a cash reward if an arrest is made. As always, all calls remain anonymous.