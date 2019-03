Brownsville Police Search For Vehicle Theft Suspect

The incident was reported Sunday evening. If you recognize this person of interest or have any information on his whereabouts, you are asked to contact Brownsville Crime Stoppers at (956) 546-TIPS. All calls remain anonymous and you could earn a cash reward.

Brownsville police are looking to identify a suspect involved in an alleged motor vehicle theft.

Brownsville Crime Stoppers primary purpose is to obtain information on wanted, persons, crimes, and criminal activity. In turn the program provides rewards for anonymous cooperation.

All calls are kept confidential. If you have any information on a crime or a wanted fugitive, call Brownsville Crime Stoppers at (956) 546-8477.