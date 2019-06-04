Brownsville Police are asking for your help in identifying a person wanted for credit card abuse.

Authorities say the man in a surveillance video used the victim’s debit card at several businesses throughout Brownsville on May 21.

Anyone with information as to the suspect’s identity or whereabouts is asked to call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 546-8477. Should your tip lead to an arrest, apprehension or prevention of a crime, you may be eligible for a cash reward up to 1,000 Dollars. Calls remain anonymous and your tip could earn you a cash reward.