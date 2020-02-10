Your help is needed by Brownsville police to locate a woman with active arrest warrants.

25-year-old Veronica Pizana is wanted for burglary of a building. If you recognize this person or have any information that can lead to her arrest, you can contact the Brownsville crime stoppers hotline at 956-546-8477. Should your tip lead to an arrest, apprehension or prevention of a crime, you may be eligible for a cash reward up to 1,000 Dollars.

Your information will remain anonymous and you could be eligible for a cash reward.

