Brownsville, Texas — The police department needs the community’s help to identify a person of interest.

The man on your screen is wanted in connection to a burglary of a motor vehicle that happened on the 500 block of Rey Solomon drive in November. If you recognize this person or know of his whereabouts, you can call anonymously to the Brownsville crime stoppers at 956-546-8477. Should your tip lead to an arrest, apprehension or prevention of a crime, you may be eligible for a cash reward up to 1,000 Dollars.

If the information provided leads to an arrest you may be eligible for a cash reward.