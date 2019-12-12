Brownsville ISD vice president Sylvia P. Atkinson has been indicted on federal charges.

The 48-year-old was taken into federal custody on Tuesday before a scheduled board meeting. The charges alleged she was involved in a long-running criminal scheme to solicit bribes from vendors to obtain contracts with bid and Rio Hondo ISD. In 2018, she allegedly solicited and received a 10 thousand dollar bribe from an undercover agent in relation to the potential use of facilities for a Hollywood movie.

She is charged with one count each of conspiracy, bribery concerning programs, receiving federal funds, among others.

She could face up to 10 years in federal prison if found guilty