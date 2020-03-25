A drive-through clinic in Brownsville has started to conduct medical exams for the coronavirus.

According to the mayor and city officials, after the first cases of COVID-19 were diagnosed, they have developed a system focusing on identifying individuals that may have the virus, as of now 10 tests have been made.

Questions you will come across are “have you traveled to geographical areas that are…”

The applicant will need to fill out a form electronically on the city’s website: www.cob.us. Where they will describe their symptoms and additional information.

This questionnaire is then sent out to a doctor, who determines if the person needs to take a test for COVID-19. If you meet the requirements for a test, you will be given the order to go to the drive-through clinic.

The results usually take 5 to 7 days to process. During this time the patient should stay at home in isolation.

This is a city initiative it has been sponsored in part by Brownsville’s own funding. Those that have insurance can use their benefits at Dr. Hernandez’s office. Options are available for those that don’t have medical coverage.

Family members of those that test positive for COVID-19 are required to stay at home as well.

For updates on services that are being offered by the city of Brownsville you can visit www,btxcares.gov

