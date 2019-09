Brownsville police is offering a reward for information leading to a suspect’s arrest.

The man in the picture is wanted in connection to a stolen vehicle, a 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe.

The incident was reported on August 19th. If you have any information on this person’s identity or whereabouts, contact the Brownsville Crime Stoppers hotline at 546-8477. Should your tip lead to an arrest, apprehension or prevention of a crime, you may be eligible for a cash reward up to 1,000 Dollars.