Edinburg, Texas — You will be able to cruise down what will now be referred to as the boulevard of heroes. This exhibit Pays homage to local veterans who gave the ultimate sacrifice.

This morning we were able to join a caravan of police vehicles, ambulances, and buses carrying family members of the fallen heroes to unveil portraits on traffic boxes that will honor seven local heroes.

“Year after year we do this on veterans day, memorial day and its really heartfelt to be able to see the emotion of the families when they saw the paintings of their fallen loved ones that were on the traffic light boxes it was really amazing.”

Struck by emotion, a mother of a hero honored was overwhelmed in the unveiling of her son’s portrait. Six other mothers. Six more stops. Throughout the boulevard and each one, heartfelt.

We are super happy that the city of Edinburg was able to recognize all of these heroes not just our loved ones, but all seven who lost their lives and are from this city.

A reminder of the ultimate sacrifice these brave men and women gave to our country will now form a more permanent part of Edinburg.

Various events are expected to take place throughout the valley to honor our veterans.