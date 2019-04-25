Border patrol agents found an abandoned three-year-old … Who had his name and a telephone number written on his shoes.

“Approximately at 1:30 in the morning on Tuesday agents assigned to Forth Brown Station encountered a group of suspected illegal aliens, when they approached the group they scattered in a nearby cornfield.”

Agents say they are still searching for the toddler’s parents or anyone who may be able to provide more information

Border patrol agent Dustin Araujo believes the boy was traveling with a larger group who left him behind as soon as they were encountered by the federal agents. A K-9 agent found the 3-year-old migrant alone. He was crying when agents approached him. Identified only by a phone number and his name written on his shoes.

“After agents discovered the child, they carried him out of the cornfield and took him to a local hospital where he was medically evaluated. Agents at the station tried to contact family members of the child but were not successful.”

Agents say these incidents are the result of a higher number of families and children crossing the border.

In March, the Border Patrol Southern S ector reported over 8 thousand unacompnied minors.