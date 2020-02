Kingsville, Texas– The south texas climate conditions have claimed the lives of two undocumented immigrants.

On Wednesday, border patrol agents in Kingsville found skeletal remains and transported them to a local mortuary.

The next day, an agent with the RGV sector missing migrant program got into contact with the Falfurrias station regarding a Guatemalan national who was left behind by a smuggler.

Authorities discovered a deceased male.

He was sent to a local funeral home.