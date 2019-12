Roma, Texas– Border patrol agents detained three individuals attempting to smuggle narcotics.

Agents seized nearly 200 pounds of marijuana after observing three men carrying bundles along the river banks. Starr county HIDTA investigators took over the case and arrested 25-year-old Zuriel Constantino Escamilla, 21-year-old Jesus del Angel Rivera and 19-year-old David Ortiz Mora.

All three were charged with possession of marijuana and taken to the Starr county detention center.