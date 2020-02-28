South Texas– Border Patrol Agents continue disrupting human smuggling attempts.

On Monday, agents on Highway 77 stopped a Chevrolet Tahoe after it failed to yield to officers. suspects fled the scene. 6 undocumented immigrants were detained.

2 days later agents near Sullivan City attempted to stop another vehicle, but they also failed to stop. The truck drove west on Expressway 83 and came to a sudden stop. Several undocumented immigrants jumped out of the vehicle and fled. Four of them were arrested.

Additionally of 14 more were detained in different incidents that came from the countries of, El Salvador, Honduras, Mexico, and Ecuador.



Human Smuggling