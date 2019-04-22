A border patrol agent in Laredo is arrested over the weekend after leaving two men in the hospital.

The agent identified as Rudy Mora was involved in two separate incidents, one in which he fled the scene.

At about 2:20 am, Laredo Police responded to an accident at the intersection of Shiloh Drive and Sayer Street. At the scene, they found two motorcycle drivers who had been hit by a black Toyota Corolla, driven by Mora.

“The vehicle was disabled in the sidewalk the two Harley Davidson drivers, one age 44, one age 36 were severely injured and as a result taken to a local hospital to be treated for their injuries. Luckily, our understanding is that despite the fact the injuries were serious, they were non-life threatening.”

Police say Mora was initially involved in an accident on McPherson and International where a witness said he was struck by the agent who fled the scene at a high rate of speed.

“He was trying to see where the vehicle was going to get more information on the vehicle. At that point, he came upon the intersection of Shiloh and Sayer.”

The District Attorney’s Office was contacted and determined there was enough probable cause to arrest and charge him with two counts of intoxication assault.

A statement by border patrol confirmed Mora was off duty when the accident happened. He is now free on bond from the Webb County Jail.