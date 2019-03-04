In Edinburg, an agent accused of shooting his girlfriend multiple times while holding their child, went before a judge this afternoon.



Border patrol agent Ricardo Cepeda Jr. is now facing three felony charges.



“Ricardo Cepeda got charged with criminal attempted murder, a second-degree felony. He’s also being charged by compliant of endangering a child, that’s a state jail felony. He’s also being charged by complaint of engendering a child, which is a third-degree felony.”



Edinburg officials arrested the 33-year-old, off duty agent Sunday at a residence located on the 3300 block of Zoe Street.



“On arrival, officers observed a female inside a SUV who was being treated by two neighborhood residents. It was apparent that she had several gunshot wounds to her upper torso.”



Officials say that prior to police arrival, Cepeda fled the scene and was later captured with the help of Weslaco Police.



“The female later identified as Brenda Hernandez reported that she had been shot by her boyfriend Ricardo Cepeda Jr. From what we understand, she was trying to break off the relationship with Ricardo in which he was refusing and it escalated and it resulted in this shooting.”