Bond Reduction Denied For Man Accused Of Intoxication Manslaughter

Its been almost a month since the tragic accident that took the life of an Hidalgo County paramedic and his patient. The driver accused of driving intoxicated and causing the mishap showed up in court today.

The legal team for 32-year-old Mitchell Trevino was looking to obtain a bond reduction.

Family members and EMS colleagues of Felipe Huerta, the paramedic who lost his life in December, anxiously awaited the judges ruling for a possible bond reduction for the driver.

The judge, however, did not reduce the fine and this announcement was well received by the audience in the courtroom.

“It didn’t affect just one family, he destroyed the lives of many families by choosing to drive while intoxicated.”

Trevino will have to pay 10 percent of the bond in order to be released from jail until he is proven guilty.

If the 75 thousand dollars are paid, he is to remain under house arrest with an ankle monitor by the judge’s orders.

An instructor of Felipe Huerta at South Texas College says she is grateful for these additional measures to restrict his liberty.

“If the bond would have been reduced, this would have been an injustice.”

The December accident took the life of Huerta and a 69-year-old patient Delia Cortines who was being transported to the hospital. Andrea Rodriguez, the EMS traveling on the passenger’s side remains in the hospital. According to her colleagues, she suffered brain trauma with other critical injuries to her body.

“Felipe was always seen with a smile and ready to crack a joke.”

After his hearing today, Trevino was transported to the Hidalgo County Jail once again where he will await his trial.