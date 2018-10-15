Bond Hearing Scheduled For “Serial Killer” Border Patrol Agent

The border patrol agent labeled a serial killer will have a court hearing this week.

Juan David Ortiz is accused of killing four women in September. His attorney is requesting for his bail to be reduced. He claims Ortiz’s detention is illegal, citing confinement and restraint without probable cause is a violation of the fourth and 14th amendments. Court documents state Ortiz is subject of cruel and unusual punishment and that he is being held in a padded cell without any clothing. Ortiz will face a hearing on Wednesday at the 111th district court. We will keep you updated with the latest details in this case.