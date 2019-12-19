Laredo, Texas– The body of Myriam Camarillo was found inside a plastic container inside a home in the Mines road area. According to the autopsy report, cocaine and alcohol were found in her system, but due to the condition of the samples, the presence and amount of cocaine could not be determined.

Camarillo was reported missing in July. An investigation linked Joseph Steven Carrizales to this case. Carrizales told police he found Camarillo outside a bar in downtown Laredo and that both had consumed cocaine, then went to his house where he stated they consumed cocaine again and engaged in sexual activity. When he woke up the next day – he said Myriam was dead.

Carrizales said out of fear, he did not go to the police. He allegedly admitted to police he made a cut to her body to reduce the swelling. The autopsy report reveals there were two cuts, one in her arm and the other in the abdominal wall. Both were made after her death.

Carrizales is facing charges of tampering with physical evidence. The district attorney’s office offered him a plea of 20 years. A pre-trial hearing is scheduled for January 6th.