Donna, Texas — The body of a man who went missing yesterday afternoon was found today.

43-year-old Mario Hernandez was found at around 2:40 pm by major crimes investigators and crime scene specialists who stayed at the scene until the body was transported to the morgue and the family was contacted.

“Later on today as we were doing follow-ups on the area, some of the deputies found the body in the water. We contacted the fire departments and they came to pull the body out of the water.”

Authorities continue to investigate this incident and add that there is a possibility alcohol could have been a factor in Hernandez’ death.