Pharr, Texas– A bi-national conference among legislators and local authorities took place this morning. Delegates from Mexico and the U.S. Gathered today to discuss an expansion program that they believe will have a significant economic impact in both nations.

Congressmen, mayors, and officials from the neighboring countries met at the Pharr conference center this morning to discuss the imminent growth of the Pharr international bridge, the third-largest border crossing in the nation.

Bazan says this bridge will eventually have a second port of entry…, a 35 million dollar investment that bridge officials believe is necessary in order to generate more commerce among both countries.

There are other regions in the world like Asia and Europe that are taking advantage of their opportunities. Here in the Rio Grande Valley, a culture focusing on commerce has been created, with opportunities for growth, and we want to be able to expand it to all North America.

The Mexican consulate adds that the new trade agreement between Mexico US and Canada signed by President Trump a few months ago has created more opportunities and allows them to expand the commercial flow in a drastic way.

So we are able to compete among other regions, so this agreement that is already signed and ratified by all three countries will give us an enormous possibility of development…

The Pharr international bridge currently has four commercial lanes. The expansion will provide an additional four rails.