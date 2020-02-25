A lot going on in our local sports today. Laredo and McAllen teams collided on the basketball court as McHi took on Alexander High.
About The Author
Other Stories you might like
Vipers Compete and More in the Sports Report
February 7, 2020
Kobe Bryant Mural Goes Up in Brownsville
January 30, 2020
Sports Report Featuring CONCACAF Qualifying Results
January 29, 2020
320x50_Smartphone
Search Stories
300x250_All-Devices_ATF
Recently Added
300x600_Desktop_BTF
300x250_All-Devices_BTF
Network Ads
Upcoming Events
-
Banda MS en Hidalgo TexasFebruary 29 @ 2:00 am - 5:00 am
-
Indiana Jones and the Wild WestFebruary 29 @ 2:00 am - 5:00 am
-
Banda MS en Hidalgo TexasMarch 1 @ 2:00 am - 5:00 am
-
COFFIN 40 UNDERGROUND Part 2 CINE EL REYMarch 1 @ 4:00 am - 8:30 am
-
Cher-Here We Go Again Tour 2020March 9 @ 12:30 am - 3:30 am