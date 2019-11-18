Mcallen, Texas — City officials are warning residents about another current phone scam involving your utility bill.

According to authorities scam, callers threaten customers of possible water disconnection if payment is not made…Over a dozen customers reported having received the calls.

“Never do our agents call after hours demanding payment or your water will be shut off. So we just wanted to make sure our residents are very clear about that.” Mark Vega

City officials suggest being cautious about sharing personal information with anyone over the phone and to contact the customer relations department if you have any doubts regarding your utility bill at 681-1600.