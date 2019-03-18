A shooting was reported early this morning outside Cowboys bar in Laredo.



The incident happened at about two in the morning. At the scene, police found a victim in his twenties with a gunshot wound to the abdominal area.



“There was a discussion or an argument and that this resulted in a shooting. Laredo paramedics were immediately dispatched to the location and they transported the victim to a local hospital as approximately six in the morning. The information that we have is that the victim is in stable condition.”



If you have any information on this shooting, you are asked to report it to Laredo Police at 795-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS.

