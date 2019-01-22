Bar Fight Ends With Laredo Officer Injured
A bar fight ends with a Laredo Police officer injured.
The incident was reported at the 200 block of West Del Mar, where authorities responded to a call of a large fight at Rumors bar.
“Several officers responded. They did find several people in a fight they were trying to separate everybody. In the process, one individual assaulted an officer.”
38-year-old Pedro Castañeda was arrested in this case and is facing charges of assaulting a peace officer and resisting arrest.