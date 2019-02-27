Baby Dies Due To Blunt Force Trauma To The Head, Father In Custody

Weslaco officials release new details on the death of a three-month-old.

24-year-old Diego Rangel is facing capital murder charges after the investigation determined he was responsible for the child’s injures that lead to his death.



“Under the course of the investigation and the autopsy results, we were able to determine that the child died of blunt force trauma to the head.”



Officials add they believe the mother wasn’t home at the time of the incident but for precautionary measures, Child Protective Services has taken over the other children living in that household. Rangel is behind bars with a bond set at 500-thousand dollars.