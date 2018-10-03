Auto-Theft Ring Dismantled, 11 Suspects Arrested

An operation called “Full Throttle” has a mission to put an end to auto theft.

Several law enforcement agencies took part of a nine-month operation that ended with 11 arrests. The cell leader, in this case, is identified as Roque Silva Moreno. The suspects are facing engaging in organized criminal activity and criminal conspiracy to commit theft charges. The vehicles were stolen along Interstate 35 in the San Antonio, Austin and Laredo area.

“One of the tactics that the cartels use is they use stolen vehicles. They prefer to use stolen vehicles when doing many crimes especially on this side of the border. They use them for smuggling of aliens and drugs that’s typically what we have seen.”

“Full Throttle” was launched in December 2017. Since then, authorities have recovered 80 stolen vehicles, identified 14 stash houses and detained 223 undocumented immigrants.

Laredo police say these type of operations help reduce crime in the city, adding that the investigation in this case continues.

“We have 15 warrants, we were able to execute 11. We are still looking for some suspects and possibly in the next few days, the arrest warrants will increase depending on where the investigation takes us.”

If you have any information regarding their whereabouts, you are asked to contact Laredo Police at 795-2800 or Laredo Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS. All calls will remain anonymous.