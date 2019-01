Authorities Warn Public Of Robbery Suspect

Laredo Police ask the community to be on the lookout for a suspect.

Sergio Villagrana-Avila has an arrest warrant for robbery. Authorities say he is known to frequent neighborhoods targeting the elderly and posing as a Green Mountain Energy employee. If you have any information regarding this individual, contact the Laredo Police Department a (956) 795-2800 or Crime Stoppers at (956) 727-TIPS.