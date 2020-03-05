Brownsville, Texas– The police department needs your help locating a person of interest in connection to the theft of a vehicle.

The alleged theft of a 2018 Chevy Silverado was reported stolen on February 8th.

If you recognize this individual or have any information on their whereabouts you can call anonymously to the Brownsville Crimestoppers hotline at 956-546-8477. Should your tip lead to an arrest, apprehension or prevention of a crime, you may be eligible for a cash reward up to 1,000 Dollars. If the information provided leads to an arrest you may be eligible for a cash reward.