Laredo Crime stoppers I need your help locating a man wanted for theft.

This week’s most wanted suspect is a 36-year-old Daniel Herrera, who is 6 feet tall, weighs about 170 pounds. He was last seen at the 3200 block of Boulanger street.

if you have any information on his whereabouts, you are asked to contact crime stoppers at 727-8477

Remember your call will remain anonymous