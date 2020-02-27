Laredo, Texas– Crime stoppers need your help locating this week’s most wanted suspects on animal cruelty related charges.

33-year-old Priscilla Arlene Garcia and 50-year-old Omar Aguilar are wanted on charges of cruelty to non-livestock animals. The investigation began this month when police received a call at the 2800 block of Monterrey street.

“The caller listed that her boyfriend had failed to feed and care for their dog causing the dog to die. She also told the officer that the dead dog was in a trash can across her residence” Gina Gonzales – Laredo PD PIO

Aguilar is five feet five inches tall and weighs about 180 pounds. Garcia is five feet six inches and weighs about 175 pounds. If you have any information on their whereabouts, you are asked to contact crime stoppers at 727-8477 Should your tip lead to an arrest, apprehension or prevention of a crime, you may be eligible for a cash reward up to 1,000 Dollars.

