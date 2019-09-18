Authorities identified the woman who died after being hit by a vehicle last Sunday in Edinburg.

61-year-old Sarah Rodriguez was killed in the traffic accident. This happened near the 1300 block of East Monte Cristo road.

In a statement, Edinburg police say that “although this is an unfortunate event, the driver is cleared of any wrongdoing and the incident was ruled an accident” they are also asking the public to utilize crosswalks when available and for drivers to be aware of their surroundings.

