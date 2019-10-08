Hidalgo Co. – The Hidalgo County Sheriffs Department on the lookout for a suspect.

29-year-old Eduardo Andrade is wanted for injury to a child, elderly person, or disabled person with intent bodily injury.

Andrade is described as five feet, six inches tall and weighs around 170 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes with a last known address in Mission.

Authorities ask that you contact the Crimestoppers hotline if you recognize him or have information on his whereabouts. You can call 956-668-8477 Should your tip lead to an arrest, apprehension or prevention of a crime, you may be eligible for a cash reward up to 1,000 Dollars.