DPS is investigating a fatal crash north of Encinal.

The two-vehicle crash was reported at about 3:30 in the morning on Interstate 35.

A preliminary investigation indicates a 2013 Nissan Altima was traveling north on 35 when it veered off to oncoming traffic, crashing head-on with a 2012 Mack truck-tractor hauling a dragon vacuum tank that was traveling south.

The driver of the Altima, 26-year-old Lizeth Rivera from San Antonio was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash is under investigation.