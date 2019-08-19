The Laredo police department crash team is investigating a three-vehicle accident that resulted in two fatalities.

The accident was reported Sunday afternoon at the 5300 block of San Dario avenue on Interstate 35.

The Laredo fire department says a female passenger was ejected from the vehicle.

She was not wearing a seatbelt. The female was pronounced dead at the scene. A second victim, a 57-year-old who was also not wearing a seatbelt was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries

“Initial information received indicates that a white in color KIA optima was traveling north on the 5300 block of Interstate 35 attempting to switch lanes when he collided with a tan in color chevy suburban. The force of the impact from the initial collision caused the chevy suburban to struck a third vehicle identified as a chevy traverse.”

The driver of the white KIA was identified as a 17-year-old. Police say they continue to investigate this case and will be presented to the District Attorney’s office to determine if he will face any charges.