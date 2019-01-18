Authorities Investigate Body Found Inside Duffel Bag

Hidalgo County authorities investigate the discovery of a body.

Earlier today, the Sheriff’s Department along with other local law enforcement agencies responded to call of a duffel bag floating in a canal.

“Our office, we responded along with McAllen PD, McAllen Fire. We pulled the bag, duffel bag, out of the canal and we noticed there is a body. At this time, I cannot tell you if it’s a male or a female. We’re preserving the evidence.”

Authorities continue to investigate this discovery and the cause of death. We will keep you informed once more details are made available.