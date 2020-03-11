Laredo, Texas– An attorney is behind bars accused of theft of property.

The investigation began in 2017 when a victim told police she had gone to a business called “Servicios Migratorios Dos Laredos” to acquire immigration services. She said she spoke with attorney Jean Perez Delgado and was asked to pay $3,000 to begin the process with customs. Through the course of that investigation, it was revealed that there had been other reports filed regarding the same business.

Delgado was taken to Webb County jail on a $1,000 bond.



Attorney Arrested for Alleged Theft of Property

Attorney Arrested for Alleged Theft of Property