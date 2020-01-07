The IRS sent out a new W-4 form that is focused on tax withholding for workers employed in the U.S. To fill out

It is important we are beginning a new W-4 to your employer, this new form has attached the new tables, and the filing statuses for each taxpayer.

The tax withholding estimator, found on the IRS website, allows you to know how much income tax is withheld from your paycheck.

Trevino adds that businesses have until January 31st to submit the W-2 forms which will allow for employees to start filing their taxes,

Just make sure that you got all your tax information before you go into and find a tax preparer to file a tax return

According to Trevino, the people that make less than 69,000 dollars can file a tax return online free of charge through the freefile platform found on the IRS website.

We have our partners that put their tax software packages into the IRS website… Those software packages are good and are there for you to use them if you qualify with the requirements

If you have any questions about how to file a tax return you can visit www.Irs.Gov or call 800-829-1040.