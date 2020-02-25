McAllen, Texas– A petition is aiming to collect more than 7000 signatures in an effort to stop the use of animals for entertainment.

The Carson and Barnes circus is held in different cities in the Rio Grande Valley every year. After a series of videos where alleged animal cruelty is spotlighted, activists decided to create a petition hoping to ban the use of animals, claiming that many are subject to mistreatment and violence.

In the video, their animal director is instructing their handlers on how to discipline the elephants. The discipline was mostly acted on their elephant named Becky, and basically the instructor was instructing them to tear off the flesh on her foot.

The creator of this petition says, along with other activists, they have been planning several protests aimed at condemning alleged abuse towards animals.

“So that’s why we are focused on them because they have been in the community as well but we are not only looking at them we are looking at the training practices themselves and the abuse of these animals..”

Training that according to the director of the circus are focused on rewarding the animal and where no violence is used.

“The human-elephant bond is a lot like the one you have with your dog or cat we feed them play with them water them every day, on a daily basis we have inspections of our animals especially at bath time.”

Bautista adds that they are certified by agencies such as USDA and are treating animals with proper care.

“To all the viewers out there don’t judge a book by its cover you can come on out see it for yourselves talk to the trainers we are on site 24-7.”

This circus will be having other shows until the end of the month in Brownsville.

