2 Arrested After Pursuit While Smuggling Undocumented Immigrants

La Joya, Texas– Two individuals are now in custody after leading police on a chase during a traffic stop.

La Joya police along with border patrol and Sullivan city police were able to stop a ford f150 truck near Los Ebanos. Law enforcement discovered four undocumented immigrants. Which are now being processed by Border Patrol. These two possible suspects can possibly get charged with human smuggling and invading arrest.

Both a man and a woman were arrested. Authorities did not release their identities.

We’ll bring you more details as they become available.

