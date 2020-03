Rio Grande City, Texas– A woman was arrested after she allegedly provided alcohol to minors.

Janice Sandoval was detained after the Rio Grande City Police department responded to reports of a party where it was believed that minors had access to alcohol. One person was found outside the location and was thought to be highly intoxicated.

Her and two minors were taken to a local hospital and Sandoval was charged with “purchase or furnish alcohol to a minor” and given a $1,000 bond.

