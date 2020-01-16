Donna, Texas– HCSO Major Crimes Unit has a suspect in custody for the murder of a Donna high school student.

The victim identified as 18-year-old Genaro Isaiah Castillo was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds near a sugar cane field on South Valley View Road on Tuesday evening.

But I will county sheriff deputies arrested 17-year-old, Carlos Julian Contreras from Alamo in connection with this homicide investigation. Contreras will face arraignment Thursday afternoon at 2 pm.

This investigation is still ongoing.