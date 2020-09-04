Brownsville’s own Omar “El Relampago” Juarez is two days away from returning to action. Last time Juarez was on the ring was back on August 8 when he defeated Willie Shaw by unanimous decision in a 6 round battle. This time Omar Juarez will face-off West Virginian native Dakota Linger in an eight round fight.

“El Relampago” comes from finishing off his training camp in Las Vegas where he had a sparring session with three time world champion Gervonta Davis.

Don’t miss Omar Juarez back in action this Sunday right here on Fox South Texas.